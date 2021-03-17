12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock rose 24.69% to $3.03 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Liquid Media Group's stock is trading at a volume of 24.3 million, which is 2308.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares increased by 10.45% to $5.07. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 66.95% of trivago's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock increased by 9.53% to $4.48. The current volume of 179.8K shares is 21.81% of SRAX's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
- GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares rose 7.84% to $3.85. GigaMedia's stock is trading at a volume of 167.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 72.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock moved upwards by 7.12% to $3.31. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 30.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.5 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock increased by 7.0% to $3.21. As of 12:32 EST, Professional Diversity's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 154.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
Losers
- MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock fell 17.9% to $51.56 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 483.8K shares is 308.29% of MediaAlpha's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) stock declined by 16.04% to $5.29. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 162.28% of Fluent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $403.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock declined by 13.2% to $26.64. Skillz's stock is trading at a volume of 11.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 143.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock fell 7.99% to $12.56. As of 12:32 EST, Lizhi's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1 million, which is 132.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.4 million.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock fell 7.52% to $89.0. The current volume of 19.5 million shares is 115.1% of ViacomCBS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $55.1 billion.
- Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock declined by 7.38% to $15.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.6 million, which is 92.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
