12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares rose 21.42% to $1.87 during Wednesday's regular session. Lipocine's stock is trading at a volume of 38.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 917.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares moved upwards by 16.14% to $1.48. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.8 million shares, making up 230.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock rose 14.54% to $4.49. As of 12:32 EST, BioCardia's stock is trading at a volume of 156.4K, which is 18.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares rose 14.42% to $59.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.5 million, which is 78.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares increased by 13.08% to $1.21. Onconova Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 40.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 69.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $286.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares moved upwards by 11.59% to $2.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 54.1 million, which is 1915.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
Losers
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock decreased by 18.08% to $26.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.5 million, which is 305.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares declined by 16.45% to $6.15. Trading volume for CHF Solutions's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 275.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) shares declined by 16.21% to $3.27. IMV's stock is trading at a volume of 594.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 197.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock decreased by 10.75% to $5.48. As of 12:32 EST, aTyr Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million, which is 324.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.
- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares declined by 9.82% to $13.5. The current volume of 96.7K shares is 209.38% of Sol-Gel Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.5 million.
- Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares decreased by 9.43% to $31.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 51.2K, which is 32.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
