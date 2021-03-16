12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock increased by 19.71% to $10.4 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 264.1K shares, making up 1780.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares increased by 11.81% to $3.88. Trading volume for Pixelworks's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 201.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.5 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock increased by 11.65% to $4.6. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 543.7K shares, making up 63.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 9.94% to $6.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.3 million, which is 92.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $249.5 million.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares rose 9.93% to $6.42. The current volume of 645.2K shares is 732.62% of RF Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares rose 9.19% to $4.75. As of 12:32 EST, VerifyMe's stock is trading at a volume of 458.3K, which is 158.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
Losers
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares fell 27.72% to $30.47 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 183.2K shares is 713.28% of Kaspien Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 22.96% to $22.61. The current volume of 13.9 million shares is 468.41% of Cleanspark's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $549.0 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 18.36% to $3.07. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares, making up 31.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.1 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 12.03% to $7.46. The current volume of 189.7K shares is 24.16% of Mercurity Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 11.88% to $5.27. The current volume of 602.4K shares is 13.62% of BSQUARE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares fell 9.5% to $5.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 328.7K, which is 47.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers