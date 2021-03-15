12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares increased by 21.56% to $8.06 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 101.9 million shares is 201.96% of SOS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $999.9 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 17.99% to $5.18. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 394.6K shares, making up 86.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 12.95% to $10.9. Trading volume for this security as of 13:32 EST is 205.0K, which is 116.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares increased by 12.52% to $16.97. Trading volume for LendingClub's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:32 EST. This is 211.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares rose 12.21% to $6.52. The current volume of 115.1K shares is 138.72% of Tiptree's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $212.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock rose 12.02% to $155.25. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 76.28% of Silvergate Capital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) stock fell 12.23% to $7.55 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for FinVolution Gr's stock is 4.6 million as of 13:32 EST. This is 139.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock declined by 9.53% to $28.49. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 173.87% of 360 DigiTech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) stock decreased by 9.45% to $14.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:32 EST is 102.5K, which is 209.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.4 million.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock declined by 8.06% to $29.91. Trading volume for Atlanticus Holdings's stock is 27.8K as of 13:32 EST. This is 49.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.4 million.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares decreased by 7.93% to $113.25. Piper Sandler's stock is trading at a volume of 58.5K shares as of 13:32 EST. This is 74.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) stock decreased by 6.27% to $5.39. The current volume of 318.6K shares is 29.3% of Siebert Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $168.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
