12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock moved upwards by 48.57% to $57.85 during Monday's regular session. RumbleON's stock is trading at a volume of 431.9K shares as of 13:32 EST. This is 727.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 37.39% to $5.8. As of 13:32 EST, Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 406.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock rose 17.49% to $29.26. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 802.8K shares, making up 86.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $417.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares increased by 16.03% to $6.73. As of 13:32 EST, Potbelly's stock is trading at a volume of 432.4K, which is 303.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 14.97% to $5.11. As of 13:32 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5 million, which is 59.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares rose 14.26% to $10.09. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 547.9K shares, making up 316.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.9 million.
Losers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock declined by 9.72% to $4.46 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 309.0K shares is 37.54% of Nova Lifestyle's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock decreased by 9.48% to $30.74. Trading volume for this security as of 13:32 EST is 1.2 million, which is 120.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.7 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock decreased by 9.23% to $5.37. As of 13:32 EST, RYB Education's stock is trading at a volume of 449.7K, which is 159.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.0 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares decreased by 7.99% to $9.34. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 86.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $783.6 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares decreased by 7.7% to $52.91. PubMatic's stock is trading at a volume of 403.4K shares as of 13:32 EST. This is 51.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares fell 7.41% to $10.26. Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:32 EST. This is 82.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
