12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) stock moved upwards by 79.95% to $7.27 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:51 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.5 million shares, making up 1546.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock increased by 66.48% to $5.06. Seelos Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 146.5 million shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 4220.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares rose 13.81% to $7.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:51 EST is 1.6 million, which is 85.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $353.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares increased by 11.7% to $12.6. As of 12:51 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 264.7K shares, making up 877.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.8 million.
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock increased by 11.53% to $10.93. Poseida Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 388.9K shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 96.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $675.6 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares moved upwards by 11.02% to $4.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:51 EST is 767.5K, which is 36.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares decreased by 27.48% to $1.83 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:51 EST, Marker Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million, which is 1113.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock decreased by 19.36% to $2.5. As of 12:51 EST, Evoke Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 453.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares declined by 13.54% to $6.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:51 EST is 962.7K, which is 126.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.0 million.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares declined by 12.1% to $54.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:51 EST is 1.9 million, which is 98.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) stock fell 11.22% to $15.67. As of 12:51 EST, Marinus Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 507.7K, which is 131.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $573.2 million.
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares decreased by 11.11% to $30.25. As of 12:51 EST, ImmunityBio's stock is trading at a volume of 458.4K, which is 34.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
