12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares rose 34.88% to $5.8 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Siebert Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million, which is 1427.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares increased by 32.8% to $6.72. As of 12:31 EST, FinVolution Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 7.4 million, which is 437.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock moved upwards by 17.83% to $22.66. UP Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 74.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) stock moved upwards by 15.83% to $9.0. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 43.0K shares, making up 214.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $180.7 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) stock increased by 13.71% to $12.19. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 59.44% of LexinFintech Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) stock increased by 12.58% to $6.26. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 110.5K shares, making up 24.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.8 million.
Losers
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) stock decreased by 11.07% to $2.01 during Thursday's regular session. Dragon Victory's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 267.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) stock declined by 7.61% to $38.97. The current volume of 688.9K shares is 120.7% of Cowen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock fell 6.71% to $9.88. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 135.44% of MBIA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $530.8 million.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) stock declined by 6.64% to $374.52. Credit Acceptance's stock is trading at a volume of 203.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 138.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 5.66% to $5.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 377.4K, which is 431.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
- TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSCBP) shares declined by 5.46% to $25.11. As of 12:31 EST, TriState Capital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 648, which is 13.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
