12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) stock rose 252.49% to $5.64 during Thursday's regular session. Entera Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 277.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 38201.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.8 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock increased by 51.72% to $5.75. PDS Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 18.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2094.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.0 million.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock increased by 36.31% to $63.82. Vir Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 401.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) stock increased by 29.75% to $3.75. OrganiGram Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 61.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 278.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $870.6 million.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock increased by 26.06% to $2.66. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 484.2K shares, making up 70.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock rose 24.94% to $1.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 13.1 million, which is 74.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.7 million.
Losers
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares declined by 18.73% to $8.1 during Thursday's regular session. Invacare's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 819.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $278.6 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares declined by 18.48% to $7.12. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 255.42% of MediciNova's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $347.4 million.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock decreased by 14.87% to $13.01. The current volume of 29.2 million shares is 2348.6% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.7 million.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock declined by 12.3% to $1.57. Savara's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 612.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock decreased by 11.96% to $5.67. INVO Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 82.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.
- Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares decreased by 10.94% to $4.38. As of 12:31 EST, Kadmon Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 87.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $752.8 million.
