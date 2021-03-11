12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock moved upwards by 16.04% to $44.84 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 447.3K, which is 61.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.4 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares rose 15.62% to $3.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 904.1K, which is 33.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.8 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 14.7% to $13.42. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 85.57% of Romeo Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock moved upwards by 13.85% to $15.7. As of 12:31 EST, ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 65.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock rose 13.41% to $0.92. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.6 million shares, making up 387.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares increased by 12.99% to $19.83. The current volume of 602.5K shares is 175.01% of Manitowoc Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $685.7 million.
Losers
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares declined by 13.93% to $92.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 492.7K, which is 737.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) stock fell 12.9% to $18.64. As of 12:31 EST, Red Violet's stock is trading at a volume of 119.0K, which is 249.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock fell 7.78% to $12.22. General Electric's stock is trading at a volume of 170.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 207.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.1 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares fell 6.16% to $5.95. Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 615.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 72.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares decreased by 5.35% to $2.21. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 49.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $853.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 5.23% to $4.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 918.9K, which is 91.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.0 million.
