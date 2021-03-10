12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 69.1% to $30.27 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 38.4 million, which is 920.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $254.1 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 35.15% to $4.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 76.5 million, which is 294.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 14.34% to $282.32. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.6 million shares, making up 88.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) stock rose 13.39% to $25.15. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 123.3K shares, making up 147.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.2 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock increased by 12.95% to $8.06. Trading volume for Barnes & Noble Education's stock is 435.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 63.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $395.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock rose 11.46% to $8.65. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115.3K shares, making up 65.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.9 million.
Losers
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares declined by 22.38% to $25.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 657.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares fell 9.67% to $167.96. New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 165.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.8 billion.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares fell 8.81% to $1.76. As of 12:32 EST, Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 219.7K, which is 103.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.0 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 8.5% to $5.6. The current volume of 664.9K shares is 136.17% of Puxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $487.9 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares decreased by 8.27% to $14.77. Trading volume for CarParts.com's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 80.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $710.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares declined by 7.94% to $81.59. As of 12:32 EST, GSX Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 52.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers