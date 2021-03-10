12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 19.4% to $1.6 during Wednesday's regular session. Pyxis Tankers's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 111.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares increased by 15.32% to $16.3. REV Group's stock is trading at a volume of 274.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 91.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock rose 14.67% to $3.36. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 939.6K shares, making up 98.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.8 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares moved upwards by 13.67% to $40.14. Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 111.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 130.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $468.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) stock moved upwards by 12.94% to $53.47. ABM Indus's stock is trading at a volume of 599.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 183.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock moved upwards by 12.11% to $6.2. Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 47.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million.
Losers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 13.6% to $1.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 471.8K shares is 40.76% of TD Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $185.4 million.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares fell 12.88% to $24.16. As of 12:32 EST, Blue Bird's stock is trading at a volume of 688.9K, which is 280.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $655.0 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock fell 8.44% to $5.1. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 34.21% of Akerna's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.1 million.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares fell 7.03% to $42.5. Veritiv's stock is trading at a volume of 247.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 82.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $678.8 million.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares decreased by 6.86% to $32.63. As of 12:32 EST, Array Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 110.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock fell 6.82% to $4.18. Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 27.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers