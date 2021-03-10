12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares increased by 99.97% to $5.86 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 214.5 million shares is 10084.81% of Enveric Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 60.47% to $2.68. The current volume of 123.0 million shares is 7098.85% of Cemtrex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) stock rose 27.95% to $65.64. Talend's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2009.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock moved upwards by 17.29% to $46.4. Viant Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 162.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 13.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock rose 16.44% to $2.75. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.7K shares, making up 551.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock increased by 16.1% to $2.17. As of 12:32 EST, GTT Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 39.0 million, which is 1263.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.7 million.
Losers
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) stock declined by 11.01% to $27.83 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertex's stock is 994.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 351.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock fell 7.73% to $81.19. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 67.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares fell 7.66% to $8.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.5K, which is 10.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares declined by 7.51% to $16.75. Trading volume for Cloopen Group Holding's stock is 454.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 11.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 7.16% to $4.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 103.2 million, which is 510.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.7 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock fell 7.03% to $4.98. Aurora Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 31.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.6 million.
