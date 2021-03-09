9 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock rose 26.53% to $16.64 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Aemetis's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 50.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.0 million.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) stock moved upwards by 15.59% to $2.52. Tellurian's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 47.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $974.1 million.
- Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares moved upwards by 15.36% to $8.41. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares, making up 42.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Cactus (NYSE:WHD) stock fell 16.6% to $32.26 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Cactus's stock is 471.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 139.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) stock fell 9.34% to $4.8. As of 12:32 EST, NexTier Oilfield's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 116.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) stock declined by 8.32% to $3.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.7 million, which is 96.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $557.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) stock declined by 7.85% to $3.69. As of 12:32 EST, Newpark Resources's stock is trading at a volume of 403.0K, which is 45.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $335.2 million.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) stock declined by 7.57% to $4.52. Trading volume for Falcon Minerals's stock is 187.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 56.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares fell 6.76% to $12.83. The current volume of 471.5K shares is 38.87% of ProPetro Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
