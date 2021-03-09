12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares increased by 183.59% to $8.82 during Tuesday's regular session. INVO Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 62.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 38570.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock increased by 39.99% to $8.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 39.9 million, which is 6109.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) shares moved upwards by 36.28% to $4.66. Trading volume for Auris Medical Holding's stock is 48.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 2533.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares increased by 34.8% to $2.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 43.4 million, which is 1299.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock moved upwards by 27.86% to $15.05. The current volume of 76.6 million shares is 396.04% of Second Sight Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $349.3 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares rose 27.55% to $1.94. Artelo Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 19.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
Losers
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares declined by 49.56% to $7.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Graybug Vision's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 1526.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.5 million.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares decreased by 48.07% to $23.77. Trading volume for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock is 14.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1491.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock declined by 14.09% to $31.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.3 million, which is 125.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.4 million.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMOP) stock decreased by 13.77% to $25.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 60.3K, which is 1237.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares decreased by 9.33% to $4.28. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 133.28% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $209.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock decreased by 8.04% to $8.35. The current volume of 507.8K shares is 8.91% of SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers