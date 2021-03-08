12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock rose 96.45% to $11.38 during Monday's regular session. Second Sight Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 229.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1643.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.0 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock rose 76.47% to $3.46. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 247.9 million shares, making up 6747.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.4 million.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares rose 64.37% to $5.49. Anchiano Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 43.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1527.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares rose 42.58% to $2.28. Jaguar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 46.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 81.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.7 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares moved upwards by 28.36% to $5.34. Trading volume for Idera Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 249.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.6 million.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock rose 22.82% to $1.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.1 million, which is 41.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.
Losers
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares fell 45.35% to $1.47 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.7 million, which is 2359.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) stock declined by 34.85% to $19.2. Trading volume for AnaptysBio's stock is 4.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1311.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $525.4 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock decreased by 11.72% to $3.31. As of 12:32 EST, XTL Biopharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 496.9K, which is 182.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock declined by 9.64% to $26.53. Trading volume for Taysha Gene Therapies's stock is 16.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 14.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock fell 9.16% to $11.41. Rubius Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 315.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 21.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $926.2 million.
- Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) stock declined by 8.5% to $37.52. Immunocore Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 23.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 7.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
