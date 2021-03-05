10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) shares rose 7.5% to $408.05 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 774.0K shares, making up 257.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 billion.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock moved upwards by 7.25% to $70.37. Oracle's stock is trading at a volume of 19.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 173.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $207.1 billion.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $67.49. Trading volume for Western Digital's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 billion.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $4.39. As of 12:32 EST, CLPS's stock is trading at a volume of 16.7 million, which is 578.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
Losers
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares fell 21.98% to $29.51 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 258.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares declined by 19.63% to $8.15. Rimini Street's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 323.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $621.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 16.71% to $3.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 917.6K, which is 116.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 15.61% to $37.38. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.7 million shares, making up 47.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock declined by 13.26% to $1.15. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 12.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares declined by 13.08% to $5.12. Usio's stock is trading at a volume of 163.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 34.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million.
