12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock rose 324.47% to $6.07 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Second Sight Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 398.4 million, which is 19252.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.9 million.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock moved upwards by 22.31% to $11.72. As of 12:32 EST, ChromaDex's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 71.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.9 million.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares moved upwards by 18.43% to $3.34. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 74.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares moved upwards by 14.79% to $2.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 474.0K, which is 52.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock increased by 14.53% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 11.4 million, which is 39097.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock increased by 12.81% to $3.17. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 465.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares decreased by 35.82% to $2.1 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Evofem Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million, which is 284.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares declined by 28.11% to $6.42. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 532.2K shares, making up 163.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock decreased by 24.78% to $5.1. The current volume of 689.9K shares is 62.24% of Acorda Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares fell 24.62% to $9.28. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 360.0K shares, making up 278.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock decreased by 19.36% to $16.18. Trading volume for ClearPoint Neuro's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 447.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $319.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares decreased by 18.93% to $1.58. T2 Biosystems's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 132.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
