10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock increased by 6.99% to $12.3 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 304.73% of Cornerstone Building's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares moved upwards by 6.52% to $37.85. Trading volume for Veritiv's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 791.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $601.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares increased by 6.48% to $48.12. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 189.16% of Colfax's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) stock increased by 6.15% to $27.78. As of 12:32 EST, Resideo Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 161.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
Losers
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock decreased by 23.05% to $1.67 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Astrotech's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 194.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 21.43% to $8.36. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 761.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 62.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.3 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock declined by 15.58% to $3.85. Trading volume for Aqua Metals's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 67.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.4 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 14.94% to $10.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 597.0K, which is 21.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.3 million.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock declined by 14.48% to $13.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.0 million, which is 176.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.4 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock declined by 14.13% to $11.55. Trading volume for Sunworks's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 37.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $275.2 million.
