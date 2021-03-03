10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock rose 13.2% to $6.86 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Micro Focus Intl's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 254.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares rose 11.52% to $21.0. As of 12:32 EST, MagnaChip Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 248.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.4 million.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares rose 8.48% to $3.52. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 223.9K shares, making up 100.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares moved upwards by 7.49% to $3.3. The current volume of 212.4K shares is 103.88% of BOS Better Online Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
Losers
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 19.26% to $2.39 during Wednesday's regular session. MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 23.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 479.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.7 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares decreased by 14.83% to $35.68. Trading volume for FuboTV's stock is 17.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 73.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares fell 13.24% to $6.23. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 181.1K shares, making up 35.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock fell 12.12% to $28.37. Trading volume for Stratasys's stock is 5.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 261.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock decreased by 10.92% to $6.45. The current volume of 905.1K shares is 59.9% of Communications Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock declined by 9.82% to $3.4. As of 12:32 EST, CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 356.1K, which is 78.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.3 million.
