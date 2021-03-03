11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) shares rose 22.94% to $22.16 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.2 million shares, making up 651.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares rose 19.09% to $2.87. Allied Esports's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 304.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.3 million.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) stock increased by 11.11% to $15.79. Duluth Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 281.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 87.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.3 million.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares moved upwards by 8.3% to $85.26. Hovnanian Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 133.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 101.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $524.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $2.11. As of 12:32 EST, MOGU's stock is trading at a volume of 683.4K, which is 122.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $228.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock declined by 14.32% to $58.1 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 434.4K, which is 47.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) stock fell 13.13% to $85.5. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 76.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares fell 10.64% to $213.07. Etsy's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 125.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock fell 10.27% to $87.58. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 88.66% of Chegg's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.2 billion.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock declined by 9.88% to $14.38. As of 12:32 EST, XL Fleet's stock is trading at a volume of 12.1 million, which is 102.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares decreased by 9.13% to $253.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 760.9K, which is 64.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.
