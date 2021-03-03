12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock moved upwards by 73.64% to $43.76 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Veritiv's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 4588.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $695.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock rose 20.47% to $10.24. As of 12:32 EST, MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 490.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million.
- General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) shares increased by 15.71% to $12.3. Trading volume for General Finance's stock is 86.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 388.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $371.8 million.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) stock rose 12.47% to $87.18. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 766.6K shares, making up 195.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 12.03% to $6.05. As of 12:32 EST, Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 91.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock rose 9.25% to $4.18. RCM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 342.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 22.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.
Losers
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares declined by 11.45% to $2.64 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 285.7K, which is 99.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.4 million.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) stock fell 10.98% to $20.64. Sterling Construction Co's stock is trading at a volume of 839.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 216.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $580.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares fell 10.92% to $4.0. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 199.2K shares, making up 205.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares fell 9.7% to $58.1. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 45.32% of Sunrun's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares fell 8.94% to $10.3. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 298.9K shares, making up 42.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $209.4 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares declined by 8.79% to $13.08. Trading volume for Polar Power's stock is 438.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 16.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.2 million.
