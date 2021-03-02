10 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock moved upwards by 35.63% to $21.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 12.8 million shares is 261.98% of Amyris's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) stock moved upwards by 9.89% to $2.0. As of 12:31 EST, Corvus Gold's stock is trading at a volume of 156.9K, which is 85.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.2 million.
- Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) stock moved upwards by 8.58% to $80.06. The current volume of 928.9K shares is 85.37% of Piedmont Lithium's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) stock moved upwards by 7.8% to $6.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.3 million, which is 51.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $989.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) stock moved upwards by 7.09% to $10.57. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 697.2K shares, making up 73.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY) stock moved upwards by 7.06% to $4.09. As of 12:31 EST, Harmony Gold Mining Co's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 66.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) shares declined by 11.81% to $3.51 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 86.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) stock decreased by 9.64% to $4.41. Trading volume for LSB Industries's stock is 216.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 79.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares fell 7.02% to $10.61. As of 12:31 EST, Braskem's stock is trading at a volume of 233.5K, which is 88.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares decreased by 6.99% to $6.92. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 902.3K shares, making up 60.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.5 million.
