12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock moved upwards by 28.84% to $76.16 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 279.9K shares, making up 229.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $468.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares rose 11.72% to $30.59. As of 12:31 EST, Fisker's stock is trading at a volume of 38.4 million, which is 247.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares increased by 11.27% to $9.08. As of 12:31 EST, Cango's stock is trading at a volume of 744.8K, which is 94.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares rose 10.66% to $19.77. As of 12:31 EST, Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 151.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $342.5 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 10.42% to $3.87. Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 11.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 313.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $251.7 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock rose 9.39% to $1.98. The current volume of 448.9K shares is 145.2% of ZHONGCHAO's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
Losers
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock decreased by 11.11% to $44.23 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, NIO's stock is trading at a volume of 97.1 million, which is 83.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares decreased by 10.09% to $11.47. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 108.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $797.2 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares decreased by 9.67% to $32.07. As of 12:31 EST, XPeng's stock is trading at a volume of 18.1 million, which is 76.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 billion.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 9.27% to $8.22. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares, making up 54.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.3 million.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares decreased by 8.41% to $59.63. Farfetch's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 111.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock fell 8.4% to $22.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 704.5K, which is 39.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $980.6 million.
