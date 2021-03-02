12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock increased by 20.41% to $1.95 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 26.2 million shares is 117.81% of Novan's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $294.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock increased by 19.6% to $9.09. Trading volume for CHF Solutions's stock is 14.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 7009.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock moved upwards by 18.39% to $15.32. As of 12:31 EST, Anavex Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 88.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) stock moved upwards by 15.29% to $20.66. The current volume of 310.0K shares is 180.94% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares rose 14.75% to $41.56. TransMedics Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 263.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock rose 13.65% to $4.41. Trading volume for Fortress Biotech's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 278.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.0 million.
Losers
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock decreased by 29.04% to $35.86 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.6 million, which is 784.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares declined by 15.67% to $202.65. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 88.4% of Novavax's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock declined by 15.66% to $13.95. The current volume of 672.4K shares is 150.09% of Neuronetics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $342.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares decreased by 13.01% to $8.03. As of 12:31 EST, Redhill Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 530.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.9 million.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) stock decreased by 12.6% to $74.16. Trading volume for Morphic Holding's stock is 960.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 277.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares decreased by 11.77% to $10.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 13.8 million, which is 88.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers