12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares rose 100.02% to $72.33 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 4854.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares moved upwards by 34.79% to $2.92. Trading volume for electroCore's stock is 122.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 7077.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million.
  • Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares rose 24.84% to $5.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.8 million, which is 3546.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock rose 22.12% to $5.41. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 45.4 million shares, making up 5566.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.5 million.
  • Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares moved upwards by 20.63% to $48.76. As of 12:32 EST, Cullinan Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 158.6K, which is 47.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares rose 20.32% to $8.94. As of 12:32 EST, PLx Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 3603.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock declined by 52.11% to $5.79 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 31.8 million shares is 3156.98% of Athenex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $540.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock fell 48.99% to $30.07. Ontrak's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1099.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $523.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares fell 40.34% to $8.95. Trading volume for Cormedix's stock is 7.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 918.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.5 million.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) stock declined by 18.42% to $1.95. Nabriva Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 588.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock fell 16.73% to $4.75. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares, making up 151.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock declined by 15.15% to $4.74. Trading volume for Lixte Biotech Holdings's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 118.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.

 

 

 

