12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock increased by 26.07% to $42.99 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, ExOne's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 134.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $948.8 million.
- Lydall (NYSE:LDL) stock rose 19.14% to $41.5. Lydall's stock is trading at a volume of 257.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 220.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $741.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares moved upwards by 16.76% to $3.97. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 129.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 14.36% to $14.7. The current volume of 631.4K shares is 23.56% of Polar Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $187.9 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares increased by 14.21% to $15.06. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 48.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.0 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock increased by 14.19% to $7.08. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 21.77% of Orbital Energy Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $327.5 million.
Losers
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) stock decreased by 10.6% to $10.63 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Fly Leasing's stock is trading at a volume of 363.9K, which is 87.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) shares decreased by 8.95% to $17.11. Trading volume for Civeo's stock is 85.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 215.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $243.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock fell 5.67% to $24.57. The current volume of 313.6K shares is 75.9% of Textainer Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares declined by 5.35% to $14.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 284.3K, which is 74.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $534.5 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares decreased by 5.27% to $2.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 580.8K, which is 66.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.8 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 4.44% to $10.12. Applied UV's stock is trading at a volume of 305.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 12.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.2 million.
