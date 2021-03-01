 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares moved upwards by 26.86% to $6.99 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Iteris's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 367.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $291.0 million.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock rose 25.58% to $8.1. As of 12:32 EST, One Stop Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 731.3K, which is 147.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.6 million.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 19.4% to $36.0. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.6 million shares, making up 34.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 19.01% to $9.95. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 97.81% of Kopin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $846.2 million.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 18.51% to $28.36. Cleanspark's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 40.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $688.7 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 18.03% to $51.63. The current volume of 17.1 million shares is 51.64% of Riot Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock decreased by 15.34% to $4.97 during Monday's regular session. CLPS's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 61.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares decreased by 9.15% to $22.15. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 158.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 101.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) stock decreased by 7.06% to $36.16. As of 12:32 EST, Evertec's stock is trading at a volume of 485.4K, which is 130.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock fell 6.33% to $1.76. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 220.45% of GTT Communications's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.
  • Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock decreased by 5.78% to $10.93. Siyata Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 24.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 50.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock fell 4.47% to $4.17. As of 12:32 EST, RealNetworks's stock is trading at a volume of 406.9K, which is 34.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.8 million.

 

 

 

