12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock increased by 28.44% to $24.11 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 574.1K shares, making up 396.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $419.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock increased by 13.85% to $66.23. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 121.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $81.72. As of 12:31 EST, Digital Turbine's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 96.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock increased by 12.87% to $2.98. As of 12:31 EST, Boxlight's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 88.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.0 million.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares increased by 10.24% to $8.18. The current volume of 219.1K shares is 50.98% of QuickLogic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares rose 8.72% to $5.04. Trading volume for BSQUARE's stock is 347.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 8.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock decreased by 18.68% to $6.27 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 748.9K shares, making up 209.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) shares decreased by 16.41% to $9.73. As of 12:31 EST, NeoPhotonics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 175.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $487.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares declined by 15.99% to $7.78. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 177.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $443.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock decreased by 15.49% to $9.44. The current volume of 994.3K shares is 132.05% of Applied Optoelectronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) stock fell 13.75% to $69.0. Trading volume for Envestnet's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 808.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 13.27% to $8.5. Trading volume for Taoping's stock is 510.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 20.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.

 

 

 

