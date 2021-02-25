11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $10.22 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for AMC Entertainment's stock is 282.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 210.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock moved upwards by 10.06% to $15.75. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 56.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) stock rose 9.66% to $14.29. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 609.0K shares, making up 181.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares increased by 9.48% to $5.54. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 329.41% of TrueCar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $136.89. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares, making up 210.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares rose 6.58% to $14.81. iClick Interactive Asia's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 65.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock fell 23.85% to $43.15 during Thursday's regular session. The9's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 38.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $448.6 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock decreased by 16.15% to $2.67. Trading volume for Salem Media Group's stock is 534.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 65.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares fell 12.95% to $5.18. Trading volume for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 72.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.5 million.
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares declined by 11.82% to $12.61. As of 12:31 EST, Cars.com's stock is trading at a volume of 871.2K, which is 145.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $849.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) stock declined by 9.8% to $6.58. As of 12:31 EST, Fluent's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 86.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.6 million.
