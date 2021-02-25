11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock rose 10.96% to $6.88 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Wilhelmina International's stock is trading at a volume of 43.3K, which is 205.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock moved upwards by 7.82% to $8.96. As of 12:31 EST, JanOne's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 715.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) shares rose 6.43% to $117.02. FTI Consulting's stock is trading at a volume of 407.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 101.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares increased by 5.9% to $85.92. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 86.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock increased by 5.8% to $5.29. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.9 million shares, making up 190.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock fell 16.54% to $18.02 during Thursday's regular session. Harsco's stock is trading at a volume of 512.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 139.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) shares fell 15.01% to $57.99. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 476.1K shares, making up 189.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) shares decreased by 14.24% to $24.09. Clarivate's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 234.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares declined by 13.59% to $1.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.6 million, which is 21.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares fell 12.26% to $25.42. As of 12:31 EST, Resideo Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 870.8K, which is 78.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares declined by 12.15% to $7.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 43.9K, which is 49.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
