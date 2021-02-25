12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock moved upwards by 64.12% to $150.52 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, GameStop's stock is trading at a volume of 78.4 million, which is 226.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 57.26% to $29.0. Koss's stock is trading at a volume of 26.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 942.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.4 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock increased by 15.27% to $4.15. As of 12:31 EST, Tuniu's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 217.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.9 million.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares increased by 14.93% to $41.35. Trading volume for Rocky Brands's stock is 34.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 89.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) stock rose 12.35% to $46.46. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 243.27% of SeaWorld Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shares increased by 12.34% to $41.23. Revolve Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 419.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock fell 16.29% to $5.2 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Zovio's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 332.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $167.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) stock decreased by 15.85% to $86.38. Papa John's International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 287.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares declined by 13.77% to $44.24. MarineMax's stock is trading at a volume of 719.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 143.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $979.2 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 12.1% to $2.69. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 699.5K shares, making up 19.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 11.86% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 115.9 million, which is 62.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.6 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock fell 11.25% to $50.53. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 51.66% of Magnite's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
