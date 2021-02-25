12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock moved upwards by 63.5% to $15.93 during Thursday's regular session. ChromaDex's stock is trading at a volume of 38.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 7422.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $993.3 million.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock increased by 57.03% to $2.01. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.6 million shares, making up 10337.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares moved upwards by 28.12% to $4.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 11.1 million, which is 1856.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.3 million.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares moved upwards by 20.57% to $5.92. Brookdale Senior Living's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 187.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares increased by 19.73% to $2.73. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares, making up 372.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares moved upwards by 19.4% to $2.63. Abeona Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 233.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.5 million.
Losers
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares decreased by 19.43% to $15.24 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for CollPlant Biotechnologies's stock is 274.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 252.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.6 million.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) stock declined by 18.39% to $115.56. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 272.4K shares, making up 431.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares decreased by 17.76% to $3.52. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares, making up 124.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $508.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock decreased by 15.16% to $4.48. InflaRx's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 510.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
- Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) shares declined by 14.54% to $7.47. As of 12:31 EST, Five Star Senior Living's stock is trading at a volume of 200.7K, which is 97.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $235.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares declined by 13.25% to $7.99. The current volume of 990.6K shares is 45.9% of Solid Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.3 million.
