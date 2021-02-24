11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 25.52% to $35.85 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Marathon Patent Group's stock is trading at a volume of 17.1 million, which is 41.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares rose 18.95% to $7.97. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.9 million shares, making up 122.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares rose 18.45% to $115.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 768.7K, which is 217.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 17.9% to $2.7. Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 336.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares rose 16.82% to $2.16. GSE Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 294.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 57.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares increased by 16.09% to $1.7. Trading volume for ALJ Regional Hldgs's stock is 693.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 49.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
Losers
- OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock fell 8.76% to $22.51 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for OneSpan's stock is 273.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 108.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $914.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Square (NYSE:SQ) shares declined by 5.15% to $243.4. Trading volume for Square's stock is 17.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 188.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock declined by 4.85% to $9.54. Trading volume for Infinera's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 73.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell 4.67% to $4.7. CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 173.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 41.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.3 million.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock fell 4.38% to $10.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 437.5K, which is 78.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
