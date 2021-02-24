12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares increased by 85.71% to $4.94 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Sypris Solutions's stock is 141.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 24739.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.3 million.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares increased by 27.93% to $20.84. As of 12:31 EST, Fisker's stock is trading at a volume of 31.8 million, which is 250.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares rose 25.54% to $57.95. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 252.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares moved upwards by 16.73% to $5.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 115.0K, which is 64.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.4 million.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares moved upwards by 14.2% to $2.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 105.7K, which is 41.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.5 million.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 13.51% to $3.36. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 34.13% of Remark Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $334.3 million.
Losers
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 14.41% to $75.44 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 122.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares declined by 9.98% to $12.54. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 185.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $871.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 7.8% to $3.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 25.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) shares fell 7.38% to $113.85. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 283.3K shares, making up 137.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) stock decreased by 7.23% to $42.22. Trading volume for ODP's stock is 382.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 62.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock decreased by 5.59% to $28.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 613.6K, which is 56.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
