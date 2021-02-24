12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares moved upwards by 183.54% to $11.31 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.6 million shares, making up 114688.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.0 million.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) stock rose 37.34% to $34.93. The current volume of 7.2 million shares is 597.88% of Owens & Minor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) stock rose 23.13% to $5.27. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 60.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 3076.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.4 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock rose 20.88% to $13.66. As of 12:31 EST, Organovo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 806.8K, which is 210.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares rose 18.82% to $5.85. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 984.7K shares, making up 45.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock moved upwards by 18.73% to $6.02. Geovax Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 469.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 18.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
Losers
- Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) shares declined by 16.31% to $30.39 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 616.2K shares is 104.52% of Constellation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) shares decreased by 11.2% to $29.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 129.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) stock fell 9.73% to $188.34. Icon's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1148.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock fell 8.72% to $14.35. The current volume of 229.7K shares is 2288.78% of Celcuity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares declined by 7.48% to $6.5. Trading volume for Biofrontera's stock is 442.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 763.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million.
- Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares decreased by 6.84% to $52.92. As of 12:31 EST, Tactile Systems Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 214.3K, which is 134.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
