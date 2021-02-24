12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock increased by 32.52% to $15.36 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 81.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.1 million.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares increased by 32.25% to $3.17. As of 12:31 EST, R.R.Donnelley & Sons's stock is trading at a volume of 25.0 million, which is 1985.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock rose 25.7% to $27.27. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 560.97% of Blue Bird's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $739.2 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 21.53% to $7.28. Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 346.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 9.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares increased by 16.46% to $15.19. The current volume of 301.8K shares is 37.75% of iSun's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares rose 15.8% to $4.69. RCM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 212.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
Losers
- Systemax (NYSE:SYX) stock fell 16.28% to $37.18 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 190.9K shares is 195.39% of Systemax's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares decreased by 11.0% to $2.15. As of 12:31 EST, ARC Document Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 604.5K, which is 196.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares declined by 8.29% to $170.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.9 million, which is 279.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) stock fell 7.99% to $53.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 32.5K, which is 28.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) shares declined by 7.02% to $37.0. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 865.4K shares, making up 203.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares declined by 5.36% to $7.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 782.5K shares, making up 75.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.2 million.
