12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) stock rose 25.84% to $4.48 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 34.7 million, which is 2825.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares increased by 13.4% to $2.53. Trading volume for Vascular Biogenics's stock is 20.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 3683.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock moved upwards by 10.18% to $7.57. Trading volume for Solid Biosciences's stock is 594.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 31.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $641.7 million.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares rose 9.82% to $1.9. Trading volume for Savara's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 268.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.8 million.
- Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) shares increased by 8.19% to $19.14. Exagen's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 8.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.1 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock moved upwards by 6.71% to $2.18. SenesTech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 310.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
Losers
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock decreased by 22.0% to $4.33 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 8.1 million, which is 247.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $311.3 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares fell 19.04% to $2.27. Celsion's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 123.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.5 million.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock decreased by 18.99% to $4.14. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 51.34% of Vaccinex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $92.6 million.
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares decreased by 17.67% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 26.3 million, which is 160.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
- NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock decreased by 16.95% to $35.09. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 89.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares declined by 16.92% to $2.23. The current volume of 13.1 million shares is 20.57% of Jaguar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $263.3 million.
