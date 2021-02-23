12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 10.74% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. Color Star Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 144.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock rose 9.04% to $181.87. As of 12:32 EST, Five9's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 288.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares moved upwards by 6.91% to $6.8. As of 12:32 EST, GTY Technology Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 204.2K, which is 100.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.8 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $6.0. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 135.16% of Aurora Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $694.3 million.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) shares moved upwards by 6.01% to $18.67. Box's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 309.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares rose 4.34% to $13.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 961.7K shares, making up 175.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $358.2 million.
Losers
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell 23.79% to $49.36 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Riot Blockchain's stock is 33.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 99.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 22.37% to $1.77. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 10.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 31.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 22.08% to $4.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 878.6K, which is 21.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares decreased by 21.37% to $4.5. Trading volume for CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is 559.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 138.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.0 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 21.19% to $29.25. Trading volume for Marathon Patent Group's stock is 20.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 50.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock declined by 20.07% to $23.1. Trading volume for Cloopen Group Holding's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers