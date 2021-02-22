10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares moved upwards by 26.15% to $4.37 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.0 million shares, making up 233.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares moved upwards by 15.99% to $5.8. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 336.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.4 million.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock increased by 12.62% to $44.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.9 million, which is 147.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares moved upwards by 11.08% to $5.11. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.4K shares, making up 346.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $938.8 million.
Losers
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares decreased by 16.0% to $2.31 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 140.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.8 million.
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares decreased by 12.2% to $3.6. Glory Star New Media's stock is trading at a volume of 145.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 217.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $207.6 million.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock declined by 10.32% to $14.16. BlueCity Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 388.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 85.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $504.8 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock fell 9.54% to $14.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 78.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock declined by 9.17% to $25.86. Trading volume for Yalla Group's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 72.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock decreased by 8.41% to $5.34. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 759.6K shares, making up 133.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.
