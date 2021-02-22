11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock moved upwards by 48.56% to $10.46 during Monday's regular session. Taoping's stock is trading at a volume of 37.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 5801.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 28.16% to $4.55. RealNetworks's stock is trading at a volume of 11.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1804.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.1 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares increased by 18.02% to $2.94. As of 12:31 EST, MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million, which is 295.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.9 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares increased by 11.43% to $13.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 838.0K, which is 157.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.2 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $3.34. Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 297.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
Losers
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares decreased by 39.44% to $30.73 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Ebix's stock is 8.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 2329.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $951.4 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock decreased by 24.57% to $8.2. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 187.49% of MoneyGram's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $594.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock decreased by 16.64% to $9.22. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.0 million shares, making up 189.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 16.23% to $4.75. The current volume of 331.5K shares is 103.35% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.4 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares fell 13.78% to $84.57. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 83.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares decreased by 13.21% to $8.94. As of 12:31 EST, Xunlei's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 58.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers