12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock moved upwards by 60.78% to $3.06 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 202.8 million, which is 1648.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares increased by 26.16% to $1.35. Trading volume for Conformis's stock is 29.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 828.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million.
- Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock rose 24.43% to $37.48. Trading volume for Annexon's stock is 265.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 205.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares increased by 19.66% to $2.46. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 108.0 million shares, making up 1654.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.7 million.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock increased by 17.47% to $8.2. As of 12:31 EST, Aesthetic Medical Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 346.7K, which is 242.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $193.6 million.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares rose 16.47% to $6.57. As of 12:31 EST, Iridex's stock is trading at a volume of 795.6K, which is 156.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
Losers
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares declined by 42.12% to $3.12 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 12.3 million shares is 1874.53% of Otonomy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.7 million.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares decreased by 33.63% to $4.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.7 million, which is 304.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.6 million.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares fell 17.48% to $34.25. BioVie's stock is trading at a volume of 133.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 162.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $476.5 million.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock declined by 16.39% to $3.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.0 million, which is 138.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock declined by 12.66% to $10.73. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 148.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $362.2 million.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock fell 9.16% to $165.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 128.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers