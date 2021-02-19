11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock rose 40.62% to $5.23 during Friday's regular session. Energous's stock is trading at a volume of 53.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 970.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $233.0 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares rose 23.78% to $49.23. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 154.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares increased by 21.24% to $4.85. Antelope Enterprise's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 550.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock rose 17.28% to $10.11. Trading volume for EuroDry's stock is 200.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 131.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) shares increased by 16.64% to $9.6. Trading volume for Capstone Turbine's stock is 595.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 130.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock increased by 13.59% to $20.97. As of 12:32 EST, FuelCell Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 26.8 million, which is 38.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
Losers
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock decreased by 7.3% to $9.35 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 616.5K, which is 50.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) shares declined by 7.1% to $7.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 776.4K, which is 141.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $655.9 million.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) shares decreased by 6.74% to $53.24. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 167.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 6.02% to $2.57. Trading volume for TD Hldgs's stock is 848.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 74.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.5 million.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) stock decreased by 5.76% to $4.42. The current volume of 68.0K shares is 10.61% of Charah Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $132.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers