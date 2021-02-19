12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares moved upwards by 105.92% to $5.91 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 220.6 million shares is 39747.83% of Vaccinex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $132.2 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares rose 66.9% to $11.95. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.0 million shares, making up 2599.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $403.3 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares moved upwards by 23.71% to $1.93. Citius Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 91.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2260.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.6 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares increased by 17.33% to $2.91. As of 12:32 EST, VistaGen Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 13.0 million, which is 375.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $412.3 million.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares increased by 16.71% to $3.84. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 120.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.2 million.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares rose 15.95% to $38.37. BioVie's stock is trading at a volume of 52.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 64.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.9 million.
Losers
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock fell 13.2% to $8.29 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 316.2K, which is 81.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock declined by 12.4% to $2.15. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 279.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.1 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares fell 11.65% to $4.59. 180 Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 242.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock decreased by 10.52% to $1.57. Onconova Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 51.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 103.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $372.5 million.
- Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) shares declined by 10.22% to $4.17. Trading volume for Star Equity Holdings's stock is 216.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares fell 9.1% to $191.0. Trading volume for Quidel's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 172.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
