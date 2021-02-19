12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares rose 45.42% to $12.39 during Friday's regular session. Casa Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2822.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares increased by 25.67% to $10.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.6 million, which is 124.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $706.0 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 23.64% to $14.95. As of 12:32 EST, AXT's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 293.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $617.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 22.52% to $2.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 44.7 million, which is 141.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 19.65% to $74.22. Trading volume for Riot Blockchain's stock is 42.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 130.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares increased by 19.63% to $168.07. Everbridge's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 521.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares decreased by 12.98% to $5.03 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 257.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) shares declined by 12.79% to $18.55. Trading volume for PDF Solutions's stock is 234.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 203.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $679.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock declined by 11.88% to $22.0. Rackspace Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 395.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock decreased by 11.83% to $2.46. As of 12:32 EST, GTT Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 243.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.6 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares decreased by 11.46% to $15.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 768.0K, which is 35.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares decreased by 10.81% to $12.3. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 25.23% of Socket Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million.
