12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock moved upwards by 34.7% to $2.77 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 21.4 million shares is 731.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $393.2 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares increased by 34.31% to $2.27. Avinger's stock is trading at a volume of 105.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 441.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.4 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock increased by 32.01% to $2.35. As of 12:32 EST, Motus GI Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 17.9 million, which is 958.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock increased by 23.94% to $4.4. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares, making up 55.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) shares increased by 16.27% to $4.43. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares, making up 280.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.0 million.
- Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) stock moved upwards by 13.97% to $4.73. As of 12:32 EST, Star Equity Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 572.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) shares fell 25.51% to $20.61 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 194.6% of Mednax's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock fell 19.58% to $3.78. ReWalk Robotics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 141.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock decreased by 14.99% to $17.25. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 507.8K shares, making up 198.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.3 million.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares fell 13.52% to $2.02. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares, making up 50.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock declined by 13.04% to $7.34. As of 12:32 EST, Geovax Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 559.3K, which is 22.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares declined by 11.91% to $1.48. As of 12:32 EST, Tonix Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 28.5 million, which is 74.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $479.3 million.
