12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares increased by 22.9% to $12.88 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 66.5 million, which is 780.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock moved upwards by 22.73% to $8.8. Trading volume for QuickLogic's stock is 10.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 6029.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock moved upwards by 16.58% to $23.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.4 million, which is 429.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $943.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 11.64% to $5.77. The current volume of 200.4K shares is 50.69% of Taoping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) stock moved upwards by 10.86% to $335.0. Wix.com's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 250.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares increased by 10.72% to $6.87. The current volume of 939.3K shares is 210.32% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock decreased by 21.35% to $2.69 during Thursday's regular session. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 23.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.1 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 21.11% to $5.03. Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 913.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 324.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.4 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares declined by 19.46% to $8.72. The current volume of 357.9K shares is 45.4% of Mercurity Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares decreased by 19.38% to $8.74. CLPS's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 71.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.6 million.
- Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) stock decreased by 19.02% to $6.56. As of 12:32 EST, Eltek's stock is trading at a volume of 461.2K, which is 1103.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares declined by 16.22% to $15.24. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 269.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
