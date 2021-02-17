12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares rose 251.59% to $17.23 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, CLPS's stock is trading at a volume of 87.0 million, which is 13408.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.2 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock rose 19.03% to $9.38. Ebang International Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 63.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 913.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares moved upwards by 16.87% to $54.06. As of 12:32 EST, Cornerstone OnDemand's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 344.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock moved upwards by 16.69% to $6.78. GreenSky's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 585.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 14.04% to $9.58. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 378.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 14.03% to $4.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 8.5 million, which is 228.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.
Losers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock declined by 37.36% to $12.96 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 8.4 million, which is 185.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares fell 19.22% to $6.6. GTY Technology Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 722.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 396.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 16.99% to $19.69. Trading volume for Microvision's stock is 10.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 59.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 14.22% to $5.37. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 271.54% of MoSys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 13.79% to $1.34. As of 12:32 EST, Sonim Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 225.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares decreased by 13.5% to $11.73. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 174.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $997.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers