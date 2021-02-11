10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock moved upwards by 24.57% to $12.57 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Quotient Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 618.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) stock increased by 19.75% to $82.73. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 325.1K shares, making up 104.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 14.41% to $36.04. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares, making up 175.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares moved upwards by 10.51% to $7.78. The current volume of 237.4K shares is 136.88% of Renren's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $183.4 million.

Losers

AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock declined by 24.98% to $8.62 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.5 million shares, making up 174.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.1 million.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock decreased by 18.06% to $7.35. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 328.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.3 million.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock declined by 17.24% to $52.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.2 million, which is 116.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock fell 17.24% to $6.29. Trading volume for Greenlane Holdings's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 253.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $276.6 million.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock declined by 13.33% to $27.58. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 27.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $943.2 million.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 13.15% to $2.71. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 106.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.0 million.