12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock increased by 31.12% to $61.97 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, RCI Hospitality Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 255.0K, which is 296.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $557.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares increased by 24.29% to $17.37. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 311.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.4 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 20.95% to $1.38. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 213.4 million shares, making up 109.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $589.4 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares rose 18.98% to $5.39. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 511.66% of J.Jill's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock rose 11.81% to $2.65. Trading volume for Allied Esports's stock is 2.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 107.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.7 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock moved upwards by 11.13% to $2.85. The current volume of 25.9 million shares is 241.08% of XpresSpa Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $267.5 million.
Losers
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock declined by 21.39% to $6.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 159.18% of Comstock Holding Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares declined by 17.63% to $34.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.5 million, which is 322.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock fell 9.93% to $2.82. Monaker Group's stock is trading at a volume of 393.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 116.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares fell 9.9% to $3.46. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 84.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 million.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock fell 9.8% to $40.08. Lakeland Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 858.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 218.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.4 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock fell 8.49% to $19.08. The current volume of 779.8K shares is 54.32% of 500.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
