12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock increased by 238.46% to $17.6 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.2 million shares, making up 25350.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) stock rose 71.75% to $9.91. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.5 million shares, making up 4104.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 million.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares moved upwards by 48.39% to $4.16. Anchiano Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 85.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares rose 39.69% to $2.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2 billion, which is 280.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares rose 32.32% to $7.88. As of 12:31 EST, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 19.9 million, which is 588.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.9 million.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) stock rose 28.86% to $12.74. The current volume of 9.7 million shares is 1072.05% of Gamida Cell's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $630.5 million.
Losers
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares fell 27.44% to $5.95 during Wednesday's regular session. Panbela Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 914.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 461.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares declined by 22.93% to $1.76. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.9 million shares, making up 1568.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares fell 18.16% to $89.47. Galapagos's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 574.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) stock decreased by 17.59% to $19.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.0 million, which is 804.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.3 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares fell 16.31% to $6.18. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 172.81% of aTyr Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares fell 14.37% to $49.29. Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 121.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
